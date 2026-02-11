Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Edappadi K Palaniswami disputes DMK govt’s growth trajectory, says prepared for debate with TN M K Stalin

He has been insisting upon a public debate with the Chief Minister on the achievements during both the regimes for the benefit of the people but there has been no response from Stalin.
Last Updated : 11 February 2026, 17:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 February 2026, 17:10 IST
India NewsTamil NaduM K StalinDMKIndia PoliticsEdappadi K Palaniswami

Follow us on :

Follow Us