india

'Edappadi K Palaniswami will be our Chief Minister: Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Nainar Nagendran ahead of polls

Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Nainar Nagendran hit out at the DMK and reiterated that Edappadi K Palaniswami is their party's choice for Chief Minister's position.
Last Updated : 16 February 2026, 08:33 IST
Published 16 February 2026, 08:33 IST
India NewsBJPTamil NaduIndian PoliticsElectionsTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

