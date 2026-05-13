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Edappadi Palaniswami accuses TVK of 'undemocratic practices' after rebellion within AIADMK ranks

He says the Speaker giving chance to 'rebel' leader Velumani to speak was against rules of the Assembly.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 09:54 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 09:54 IST
India NewsEdappadi K PalaniswamiAIADMKTamil Nadu politicsTamil Nadu NewsJoseph VijayTVK

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