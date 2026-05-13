<p>AIADMK general secretary <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/edappadi-k-palaniswami">Edappadi K Palaniswami</a> (EPS) vehemently opposed the newly formed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government led by Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/joseph-vijay">C Joseph Vijay</a> during the high-stakes <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> Assembly floor test on Wednesday. Palaniswami accused the ruling party of undemocratic practices following a major rebellion within his own ranks.</p><p>Vijay’s government won the trust vote with 144 ‘ayes’, 22 ‘noes’ and five ‘abstaining’. Apart from the TVK and its allies, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/tamil-nadu-floor-test-from-velumani-to-c-ve-shanmugam-aiadmk-rebels-who-backed-vijay-4001120">as many as 25 MLAs of the AIADMK voted in favour of the trust vote</a>, exposing the split in the Opposition party. Members of the principal Opposition party, DMK, walked out before the vote.</p>.Vijay wins trust vote with support from Congress and Left parties; DMK stages a walk out, rift in AIADMK exposed.<p>Speaking in the House during the trust vote, Palaniswami asserted that all 47 AIADMK legislators were together, and declared, "We will vote against the TVK government".</p><p>There was commotion in the House when he questioned if it was fair on part of the Chief Minister to have met ('rebel') AIADMK MLAs on Tuesday.</p><p>Then, Speaker J C D Prabhakar permitted 'rebel' AIADMK leader S P Velumani to address the House. Palaniswami contested this, arguing that he is the official legislature party leader and no other AIADMK member should be given the chance to speak.</p><p>The Speaker responded by saying that he was empowered to invite any member to speak. </p>.AIADMK cross-voting jacks up TVK tally in Tamil Nadu assembly to 144 amidst allegations of horse-trading.<p>Following this, Velumani began his address amid vociferous objections from supporters of Palaniswami. Velumani said the AIADMK was supporting the trust vote. As a majority of the people have voted for the Chief Minister, the AIADMK is supporting the trust vote, he said.</p><p>While addressing journalists after the conclusion of the trust vote, Palaniswami said the Speaker giving a chance to Velumani to speak was against rules of the Assembly. </p><p>"We have appointed Krishnamoorthy as the party whip, and the same was informed to all MLAs. However, a few former Ministers who were elected as MLAs issued statements that amounted to betraying the AIADMK and violating political discipline. Even after being informed of our stand, they announced that they would support the ruling government. This is entirely against the law," he said.</p><p>He criticised Vijay for meeting a group of AIADMK MLAs (from the 'rebel' camp) on Tuesday and claimed that the government was formed by allegedly luring some members with promises of ministerial posts.</p><p>"This government was formed by luring some members with promises of ministerial posts and board appointments. Those members have extended support to the resolutions brought by the Chief Minister. The AIADMK's 47 MLAs were elected under the 'Two Leaves' symbol. Instead of remaining loyal to the party, they have betrayed it. Their desire to become Ministers has led them to act against the party leadership’s directives. This is against both the law and justice. Something unprecedented in the history of Tamil Nadu is happening now. It is disappointing that such developments are taking place within the TVK right at the very beginning."</p>