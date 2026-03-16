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Election Commission transfers district superintendents of police in Tamil Nadu

Sujith Kumar, IPS (2013) will be posted as SP, Nagapattinam, replacing Dr K S Balla Krisshnan, and Dr N Shreenatha will be SP, Virudhunagar, in place of D Kannan.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 15:58 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 15:58 IST
India NewsTamil NaduElection Commission

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