<p>Chennai: A day after the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/model-code-of-conduct-mcc">Model Code of Conduct</a> (MCC) came into force, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/election-commission">Election Commission</a> of India (ECI) on Monday transferred superintendents of police in Karur, Erode, Nagapattinam, and Virudhunagar districts. </p><p>While N Harikiran Prasad has been posted as SP, Karur replacing K Josh Thangiah, D V Kiran Shruthi will be the new SP of Erode in place of A Sujatha. </p><p>Sujith Kumar, IPS (2013) will be posted as SP, Nagapattinam, replacing Dr K S Balla Krisshnan, and Dr N Shreenatha will be SP, Virudhunagar, in place of D Kannan.</p>.EC orders transfer of officials in Bengal serving for over 3 years in same place ahead of polls.<p>“The directions of the Commission to be implemented with immediate effect,” the ECI said. </p><p>The transfer of Josh Thangiah from Karur is significant since the order came hours after former Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai said elections in Karur district will not be fair unless the SP and district collector were removed.</p>