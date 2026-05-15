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Electoral fraud in Tamil Nadu? 25 foreigners held for voting in Assembly polls. How they were caught

The accused, carrying foreign passports, were intercepted by immigration officials and detained by the police after indelible ink was found on their index fingers.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 05:44 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 05:44 IST
Tamil NaduElection Commission of IndiaTamil Nadu Newselectoral fraudImmigration and Customs EnforcementTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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