Elephant found dead with tusks missing in Tamil Nadu tiger reserve

ERODE (Tamil Nadu): An 18 year old male elephant was found dead with its tusks missing near Thalavadi in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve near here on Friday.

According to forest officials, while conducting their regular patrol duty in Gumdapuram forest area located near Thalavadi under the STR, they found a dead elephant. They informed the District Forest Officer Sathish, who sent a team of forest personnel along with a veterinary doctor.