Elephant kills woman in Tamil Nadu's Sathyamangalam; 4th death in 2 months

She was seriously injured and managed to raise an alarm. On hearing her calls for help, the villagers rushed there, and the elephant ran into the forest.

The woman was first taken to Thalavadi Government Hospital from where she was referred to Chamrajanagar Government Hospital across the state border in Karnataka, where she died.

On hearing of the incident, Thalavadi police registered a case of death due to elephant trampling.

Villagers said this was the fourth death of a person trampled by an elephant in their area within two months. They demanded that forest officials dig trenches around private lands to save them from wild animal attacks.