Emergency oil spill recovery work in Ennore completed: Tamil Nadu govt

Chennai: Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday night said it has completed the emergency oil spill recovery work in the ecologically-sensitive Ennore Creek area by removing 105.82 kl oily water and 393.5 tonnes oily sludge since December 12.

The oil spill from the Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) refinery in Manali, which was let into the flood water on December 4-5 when the city was swamped under the influence of Cyclone Michaung, spread into an area of about 20 square kilometers, severely affecting people’s lives and the livelihood of several fishermen.

While fishermen didn’t venture into fishing due to the fish catch smelling of oil, residents of Ernavur and near-by areas had to deal with oil stains which damaged their household items and faced several health issues due to strong odour of the oil that entered their homes.