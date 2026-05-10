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Emotional scenes mark Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's swearing-in ceremony in Chennai

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, where the CM was sworn in on Sunday after a dramatic return, is not a new place for Vijay.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 14:25 IST
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Published 10 May 2026, 14:25 IST
India NewsTamil NaduChennaiVijayTVK

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