Emotional truce: Father-son feud ends as Anbumani Ramadoss takes control of PMK

<p>Chennai: Eyes filled with tears of joy, a warm hug, blessings, and a customary photograph.</p><p>This is how the 18-month-long, festering dispute between PMK founder S. Ramadoss and his son and party president Anbumani Ramadoss reached its climax on Wednesday.</p><p>As part of the compromise arrived at between the two, Anbumani will have complete control of the PMK and its parent association, the Vanniyar Sangam, while the senior Ramadoss will step back to focus on his health.</p>.'Only Tamil Nadu knows story of wife searching for her husband': Udhayanidhi Stalin takes a personal dig at CM Vijay.<p>The family dispute, which was fought in full public view for over a year with the father and son levelling allegation after allegation against each other, came to an end—at least for now—coinciding with Ramadoss’ 61st wedding anniversary.</p><p>Anbumani and his wife Sowmiya, the Dharmapuri MLA, were hosted at Ramadoss’ Thailapuram gardens in Tindivanam district – they were received warmly by family members at the entrance. </p><p>As the father and son came eye-to-eye, they shed tears of joy and hugged each other for a long time. Videos and photographs released by the PMK showed a teary-eyed Ramadoss hugging his son and talking to Sowmiya, against whom he levelled serious allegations in the run-up to the assembly elections. </p><p>The compromise was reached at after the April 23 assembly elections established that the PMK was firmly behind Anbumani, though the party won just four of the 18 seats it contested. Though Ramadoss fielded candidates against PMK nominees, he couldn’t make any impact. This electoral setback ultimately forced him to accept his son's leadership and agree to a truce.</p><p>Emotions ran high at the drawing room of Ramadoss’ palatial house as the families had a teary reunion. Anbumani and Sowmiya also made peace with Ramadoss’ daughter – Srikanthi, who sided with her father and campaigned against the PMK. Videos showed the entire family seeking blessings from Ramadoss and his wife Saraswathi on their wedding anniversary. </p><p>“Everything has been settled. It is all fine now,” a source aware of the developments told DH. The source added that the family reunion has settled all questions on the future of the PMK and its leadership, maintaining that Anbumani will be the leader of the party and its affiliate organisations. </p><p>The family controls not just the party but the Vanniyar Trust which has properties and educational institutions worth hundreds of crores. The spat between the father and son came to the fore in December 2024 when Anbumani publicly objected to the ascension of his nephew as the youth wing chief of the PMK. </p><p>Months later, Ramadoss demoted Anbumani as the working president of the PMK and later sacked him from all party posts. He also announced his daughter, Srikanthi, as his successor but Anbumani refused to accept the decision and challenged it – the Election Commission of India (ECI) allotted the Mango symbol to Anbumani’s faction.</p><p>PMK wields significant influence among Vanniyars, a dominant community spread across northern and central parts of the state and has a committed 5 per cent vote bank. </p>