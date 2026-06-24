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Emotional truce: Father-son feud ends as Anbumani Ramadoss takes control of PMK

As the father and son came eye-to-eye, they shed tears of joy and hugged each other for a long time.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 14:22 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 14:22 IST
Tamil NaduIndian PoliticsPMKAnbumani Ramadoss

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