Encroached temple lands worth Rs 5,300 crore recovered since May 2021: TN

Punching holes in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s accusation that temples are being captured and looted through a conspiracy involving state governments, the DMK dispensation in Tamil Nadu on Monday said over 5,700 acres of temple land encroached by various individuals, including those from the BJP, have been recovered since it came to power in May 2021.

The value of the properties cleared of encroachments is Rs 5,381.65 crore, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) department minister P K Sekarbabu told the Assembly. He also said nine properties worth Rs 700 crores were recovered from people who want “temples to be under private control”, in an oblique reference to BJP.

“We are not against Hindu faith. We support the religion of Hinduism. This government embraces both believers and non-believers,” Sekarbabu said in reply to a question posed by legislator T Velmurugan. “We have recovered temple properties worth Rs 5,381.65 crore,” Sekarbabu added.

Later, the minister told DH that encroachments have been cleared in 5,774.99 acres across Tamil Nadu since May 2021 when the DMK assumed office. He also said the HR & CE has conducted consecration ceremonies in 1,077 temples under its control in the past two years, in a “testimony” to the DMK government’s contribution.

Sekarbabu’s statement comes days after Modi told an election rally in Telangana that in the south, especially in Tamil Nadu, the state government has control of temples, and they are being looted through a conspiracy involving governments. Chief Minister M K Stalin had last week refuted Modi's claims and listed the steps taken by his government to recover encroached temple lands and to renovate ancient temples.

The lands were retrieved as part of a major drive launched by the government to clear temple lands of encroachment, to effectively bust a slew of campaigns that wanted the temples to be freed of government control, including the one launched by yoga guru Jaggi Vasudev.

Sekarbabu said these lands were donated to temples or bought by the temple administration by kings and several people over the centuries. “The money received through leasing or renting the property or land that was retrieved from encroachment is transferred to the temple account,” Sekarbabu added.

As many as 44,121 temples in Tamil Nadu come under the HR & CE department.