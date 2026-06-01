End of the road for Annamalai in BJP? Former Tamil Nadu BJP chief likely to quit party

Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Former Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai is likely to resign from the party after six years due to dissatisfaction with seat-sharing negotiations.
Key points
• Resignation imminent
Annamalai is expected to submit his resignation to BJP leadership in New Delhi on Tuesday after six years with the party.
• Alliance disputes
He was upset over the BJP's alliance with AIADMK and seat-sharing talks for the April 23 assembly elections, particularly the allocation of constituencies.
• Political shift concerns
Annamalai believes Tamil Nadu's political landscape has changed, with national parties losing ground and young voters seeking politicians who align with their aspirations.
• Low-profile exit
He stepped down as TN BJP chief to facilitate the AIADMK alliance but had public disagreements with AIADMK leaders over seat distribution.
• Future plans unclear
Annamalai may not immediately launch his own party but will discuss strategy with supporters over the coming weeks.
Key statistics
April 23
Assembly elections date
3 seats
Seats contested by BJP in Pudukkottai district
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 01 June 2026, 09:22 IST