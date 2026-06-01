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End of the road for Annamalai in BJP, Former Tamil Nadu BJP chief to quit party

Annamalai will formally convey his decision to BJP President Nitin Nabin during their meeting on Tuesday, during which he will explain reasons for his resignation.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 14:06 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

Former Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai to quit party?

In one line
Former Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai is likely to resign from the party after six years due to dissatisfaction with seat-sharing negotiations.
Key points
Resignation imminent
Annamalai is expected to submit his resignation to BJP leadership in New Delhi on Tuesday after six years with the party.
Alliance disputes
He was upset over the BJP's alliance with AIADMK and seat-sharing talks for the April 23 assembly elections, particularly the allocation of constituencies.
Political shift concerns
Annamalai believes Tamil Nadu's political landscape has changed, with national parties losing ground and young voters seeking politicians who align with their aspirations.
Low-profile exit
He stepped down as TN BJP chief to facilitate the AIADMK alliance but had public disagreements with AIADMK leaders over seat distribution.
Future plans unclear
Annamalai may not immediately launch his own party but will discuss strategy with supporters over the coming weeks.
Key statistics
6 years
Years with BJP
April 23
Assembly elections date
3 seats
Seats contested by BJP in Pudukkottai district
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 01 June 2026, 09:22 IST
India NewsBJPTamil NaduIndian PoliticsK Annamalai

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