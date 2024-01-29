Enroute to Spain, Stalin bumps into Tennis star Djokovic mid-air

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who is on an official visit to Spain, met top tennis star Novak Djokovic mid-air enroute to the country on Monday.

The CM shared a picture of his with Djokovic on social media platform X. "Surprise in the skies: Met #Tennis legend @DjokerNole enroute to #Spain!" he captioned the photograph.

Stalin had embarked on the eight-day trip to Spain on Saturday.