<p>Chennai: Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday nudged the TVK dispensation led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to ensure that Tamil Thaai Vaazthu (State Anthem) is played at the beginning of all government events and not relegated to the second or third position as occurred during the new government’s swearing-in. </p><p>In his maiden speech in the 17th Assembly follow the unanimous election of senior leader J C D Prabhakar as Speaker, Udhay said the new government should not deviate from the conventions of the Tamil Nadu Assembly where the State Anthem is played at the beginning and National Anthem at the close of the Governor’s speech. </p><p>In a lighter moment, Udhay said the Chief Minister, LoP, and the Speaker were all alumni of the prestigious Loyola College, Chennai. Prabhakar replied, “Loyolites,” drawing a smile from Vijay. </p>.Madras High Court restrains TVK's Tirupattur MLA, who won by 1 vote, from voting in Tamil Nadu legislative assembly.<p>However, Udhay added that though they shared an alma mater, the DMK represented the “senior batch”, having first come to power way back in 1967. </p><p>“We have the knowledge and experience of running the government and we are ready to offer our assistance. Though we sit on opposite sides of the House, Tamil Nadu’s interest is paramount,” he said, adding that the number of MLAs sitting on the treasury and opposition benches is nearly equal, referring to the hung assembly.</p><p>In his speech, Vijay said everyone was equal within the House and appealed to the Speaker to ensure that members from both the treasury and opposition benches receive equal time to present their views.</p><p>Udhay also subtly reminded Vijay that he formed the government due to support from Congress, IUML, Left, and VCK that were part of the DMK-led Secular Progressiva Alliance. </p><p>Referring to Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu being relegated to the third position at the swearing-in ceremony after Vande Mataram and National Anthem, Udhay acknowledged the government’s statement in this regard and asked it to ensure that the age-old customs are followed. He recalled that Vande Mataram was not played at the swearing-in ceremony of Suvendhu Adhikari as the Chief Minister of West Bengal despite the BJP being in power. </p><p>“Our leader (Stalin) as the Chief Minister ensured that the State Anthem was played at the start of the assembly session despite the then Governor R N Ravi insisting that National Anthem has to be played first,” Udhayanidhi said. </p><p>In his speech, Udhay also said the DMK will never bow down to Sanatana Dharma.</p>