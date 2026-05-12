Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Ensure Tamil Thaai Vaazthu is given prominence: Udhayanidhi tells CM Vijay

In a lighter moment, Udhay said the Chief Minister, LoP, and the Speaker were all alumni of the prestigious Loyola College, Chennai.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 07:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 May 2026, 07:16 IST
India NewsTamil NaduJoseph Vijay

Follow us on :

Follow Us