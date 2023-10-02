EPS breaks silence on AIADMK split with NDA; says decision was cadres' wish

“Despite the decision, many ask why Palaniswami hasn’t spoken on this. This was not my individual decision, but that of the party. I want to end all the speculation by asserting that the decision to quit the alliance was unanimous. We are a strong party,” the former chief minister added.

Palaniswami’s remarks came as BJP state president K Annamalai met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who assessed the political situation in Tamil Nadu after the AIADMK’s decision and is believed to have submitted a report to party national chief J P Nadda.

By asserting that he was firm in his decision, Palaniswami has sent out a clear message to the BJP that the AIADMK wasn’t willing to engage the saffron party, albeit for now. It is said that the BJP national leadership is hoping that a way would be found to convince the AIADMK and bring the party back to the NDA.

Annamalai’s recent outbursts against Dravidian legend C N Annadurai, BJP’s insistence on rehabilitating AIADMK rebels T T V Dhinakaran, V K Sasikala, and O Panneerselvam as allies in the NDA, public proclamation that the party was aiming for the 2026 assembly elections, and the demand for over 10 seats in LS polls are some of the reasons that forced the situation.

Palaniswami also said there was no hard and fast rule that regional parties will have to project a PM face in the Lok Sabha polls, arguing that seeking votes by promising to raise issues concerning the state was enough to reach out to the people.

“Whom did parties (BJD) in Odisha project in the last election? In whose name did Mamata (Banerjee) seek votes in 2019? Whom did parties in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh project? For us, the people of Tamil Nadu are supreme, and we will continue to seek votes from them with the promise of raising their voice in Parliament,” he added.

The AIADMK general secretary also hinted that the party would reach out to the minority communities like Muslims and Christians who have kept away from the party since it aligned with the BJP. He also said the AIADMK is not under compulsion now to support any issue just for respecting the alliance dharma.