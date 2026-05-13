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EPS sacks AIADMK rebel leaders from posts for backing TVK in Tamil Nadu Assembly floor test

Shanmugam accused Palaniswami of not agreeing to the proposal of making Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol Thirumavalavan as the Chief Minister.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 15:44 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 15:44 IST
India NewsIndian politcsAIADMKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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