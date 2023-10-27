EPS seeks court intervention in Tamil Nadu Assembly seating arrangement

It also accused the Speaker of having acted in a very biased manner which has scuttled the opposition in the Assembly.

The AIADMK has been raising the issue inside and outside the Tamil Nadu Assembly. On October 10, Palaniswami raised the issue in the Assembly by mentioning that his MLAs have addressed the matter to him several times but to no avail.

Speaker Appavu has time and again clarified that seating arrangement was his prerogative and he was going only by the rules.