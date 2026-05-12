<p>A Chennai-Abu Dhabi flight with about 280 passengers aborted its journey on Tuesday following a "fire" on its left wing, airport officials said.</p><p>The Etihad flight pilots noticed the fire while preparing for take-off. Subsequently, all the passengers were safely disembarked and there were no injuries to anyone, officials added.</p>.Explained | India's rising gold imports behind PM Modi's appeal for austerity? .<p>The fire was immediately put out by Fire Service personnel and the flight was cancelled.</p>.<p>Etihad Airways could not be reached immediately for a comment. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>