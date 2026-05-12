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Etihad Airways Chennai-Abu Dhabi flight grounded after 'fire' breaks out on wing

The fire was immediately put out by Fire Service personnel and the flight was cancelled.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 06:54 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 06:54 IST
India NewsTamil NaduAviation

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