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'Everything going well, no one can break AIADMK': Party MLA

When questioned about potential changes to the party leadership, the MLA brushed aside the suggestions, noting that such discussions were merely debates and not reflective of immediate reality.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 10:07 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 10:07 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsAIADMK

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