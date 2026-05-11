<p>Chennai: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aiadmk">AIADMK</a> MLA Esakki Subaya on Monday dismissed reports of a crisis in the party, asserting that it remains intact and focused on public welfare.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the first day of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> Assembly session, the Ambasamudram legislator addressed speculations regarding dissatisfaction among party ranks.</p>.<p>"Everything is going well within the party. "No one can break the party," the former minister said.</p>.<p>Subaya maintained that the party is functioning smoothly and denied rumours of widespread discontent. "Everything is going well within the party. There is no such thing as dissatisfaction," he stated.</p>.<p>When questioned about potential changes to the party leadership, the MLA brushed aside the suggestions, noting that such discussions were merely debates and not reflective of immediate reality.</p>.Palaniswami should be permanent AIADMK general secretary, should live for 100 more years: Udhayanidhi Stalin.<p>Categorically denying attempts to weaken the organisation, Subaya remarked that no one has the power to 'break' the party.</p>.<p>He termed reports of a split as "false news".</p>.<p>Emphasising a governance-first approach, Subaya noted that the primary objective remains ensuring good governance and the well-being of the country.</p>.<p>The MLA's comments come at a time when political observers have been closely watching the AIADMK for signs of internal friction following the party's poor show in the April 23 Assembly polls.</p>.<p>Subaya urged the media not to over-interrogate the matter, insisting that the party’s trajectory remains positive and orderly.</p>