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Retired IPS officer challenges TN governor’s refusal to invite Vijay to form govt

The plea claimed that the governor’s refusal to invite Vijay violated “Articles 12 and 32 of the Constitution.”
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 10:17 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 10:17 IST
India NewsTamil NaduElectionIndia PoliticsVijayTVK

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