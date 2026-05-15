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Exempt NEET for 2026–27, allow states to admit students based on marks in qualifying exam: Stalin urges PM Modi

Stalin expressed 'deep concern and urgency over repeated failures, systemic vulnerabilities, and growing public distrust' surrounding the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 05:44 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 05:44 IST
India NewsTamil NaduM K StalinNEET

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