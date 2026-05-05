'Extending support to TVK yet not considered by VCK, Left parties': Thol Thirumavalavan

<p>Chennai: VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan asserted that extending support to the Vijay-led TVK has not been considered by his party, or the Left, CPI(M), and the CPI yet.</p>.<p>He said that the key political decisions would be taken by the all three parties together.</p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 | With Vijay's TVK emerging as single largest party, focus on government formation.<p>When asked about the stand of the Left parties and the VCK on extending support to TVK, which does not have a majority in the 234-member Assembly, Thirumavalavan said that his party and the Left parties have long been aligned in “secular politics.” Furthermore, Thirumavalavan, flanked by leaders of the CPI and CPI(M), said, “We will continue to take important political decisions jointly in the future as well.” On the question of support for TVK, he clarified that the matter has neither been taken up for consideration nor has any decision been made.</p>.<p>TVK has emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats. DMK has won 59 seats, AIADMK 47, Congress 5, PMK 4, IUML 2, CPI 2, CPI(M) 2, and VCK 2.</p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly election results 2026 | With Vijay short of majority, here are possible scenarios for TVK to form govt.<p>The BJP, DMDK, and AMMK have won one seat each.</p>.<p>In the April 23 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls as well, the VCK and the Left parties continued to be part of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>