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'Extending support to TVK yet not considered by VCK, Left parties': Thol Thirumavalavan

Thirumavalavan, flanked by leaders of the CPI and CPI(M), said, “We will continue to take important political decisions jointly in the future as well.”
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 09:30 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 09:30 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsCPI(M)CPIVCKVijayTVK

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