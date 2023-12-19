Extreme weather events order of the day?

In 2021, the city received more than the average rainfall for November in just eight days as it recorded 41.5 cm between November 1 and 8 as against 37.4 cm. The city had then received 21 cm of rainfall in just 24 hours from November 6 to November 7.

S Balachandran, Additional Director-General of Meteorology, Chennai told DH that the short period of intense rains occur due to the effects of Climate Change and Global Warming. “The more the oceans get warmer, the more we will see such incidents. It is said that one degree of increase in temperature leads to 7 per cent more water vapor. The warmer the atmosphere is, the more we might see such weather events,” he said.

The phenomena of more rainfall, which should ideally be spread over days, occurring just in a few hours is increasing, Balachandran added.

Environmental activist G Sundarrajan, who runs an NGO Poovulagin Nanbargal, too said that short-term extreme rainfall is an impact of Climate Change, and such events can be expected frequently. “In the times of El Nino and super El Nino, we can expect such extreme rainfall events more often,” he said.