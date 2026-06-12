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Faith, politics, and power: How Vijay is evolving his public identity as CM

The visit, while personal in nature, marks a visible departure from the political culture associated with the DMK’s traditional rationalist posture.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 14:00 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 14:00 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndia PoliticsJoseph Vijay

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