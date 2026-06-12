Faith, politics, and power: How Vijay is evolving his public identity as CM

<p>Chennai: C Joseph Vijay’s visit to the famous Sri Mookambika Temple in Karnataka on Friday – he will be the third <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> Chief Minister to offer prayers there – is not merely a spiritual visit but also one that will inevitably be read through political lens, coming at a time when he is shaping his public identity in office. </p><p> The visit, while personal in nature, marks a visible departure from the political culture associated with the DMK’s traditional rationalist posture.</p> .Tamil Nadu CM Vijay arrives at Mangaluru International Airport, heads to Kollur temple.<p>This is Vijay’s first visit to a temple after assuming office as Chief Minister on May 10. He had offered prayers at the Lord Murugan Temple in Tiruchendur and at the Sai Baba shrine in Shirdi before the election results. He also visited a church and a mosque in Tiruchirapalli a few days before Tamil Nadu voted to elect its 17th Assembly.</p><p> AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran and his protégé J Jayalalithaa were quite open about their religious affiliation and never made bones about visiting temples as Chief Ministers, though both subscribed to the Dravidian ideology. </p><p> On the contrary, DMK leaders, who profess rationalism, have largely kept themselves away from temples in their official capacity. Current party chief M K Stalin has maintained that individuals are free to practice their faith, reflecting the party’s more recent efforts to soften perceptions that it is hostile to Hindu religious practice.</p> .<p>That Vijay has chosen Kollur for his first temple visit as Chief Minister is therefore likely to attract attention beyond the realm of personal devotion. Yet to view the visit solely as political signalling may also miss another possibility: that for Vijay, faith is not a newly adopted public posture but part of a personal spiritual journey that predates his entry into electoral politics.</p><p> Vijay’s visit may be interpreted in multiple ways - as an expression of personal belief, as a message to supporters, or as a symbolic continuation of a familiar political tradition.</p><p>Both MGR and Jayalalithaa were devotees of Goddess Mookambika and visited the shrine multiple times. In fact, people from Tamil Nadu began flocking to the temple after MGR gifted a solid golden sword to the deity in the 1980s.</p> .<p>For many observers, Vijay’s journey to Kollur naturally evokes memories of the two AIADMK leader, whether that association is deliberate or incidental, the parallels are difficult to ignore. </p><p> At the same time, Vijay’s visit comes amid his party’s efforts to expand its appeal among sections of the electorate that once formed the core of the AIADMK’s support base. The visit comes at a time when the ruling TVK is welcoming a barrage of AIADMK leaders in a bid to strengthen the party at all levels.</p><p> Political observers note that such symbolism inevitably acquires electoral significance, regardless of the personal motivations behind it.</p> .<p>It is also an open secret that Vijay believes in astrology much like Jayalalithaa and regularly consults his personal astrologer, Rickey Radhan Pandit, whose appointment as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) was revoked after intense opposition.</p><p> “Vijay is a Christian by birth as his father is a Christian, but he has been secular and regularly visits temples. As an actor, he has been visiting temples quietly, but as Chief Minister, his visits attract media attention,” a source told DH.</p> .<p>That distinction may be important. As Chief Minister, however, every public appearance becomes open to political interpretation, often regardless of intent.</p> <p>Prof Ramu Manivannan, former head, Department of Politics and Public Administration, University of Madras, told DH that Chief Minister Vijay was merely following his predecessor MGR.</p><p> “They think MGR is a copybook for cinema and power in Tamil Nadu, and he seems to be following MGR in the same spirit. They want to keep people blunt and this is nothing but a political move. He wants to exploit people’s affiliation with MGR,” he added.</p><p> However, others may see the matter differently. What is certain is that the journey to Kollur has opened a conversation not merely about faith, but also about the evolving identity of Tamil Nadu’s new Chief Minister. </p>