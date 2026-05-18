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'False news' was spread that AIADMK planned to form govt with DMK's support: Palaniswami

Palaniswami accused the TVK of attempting to lure AIADMK office-bearers by way of "horse-trading," and allurement of public offices.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 14:02 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 14:02 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsDMKEdappadi K PalaniswamiAIADMK

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