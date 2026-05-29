<p>Erode (Tamil Nadu): A 40-year-old farmer was trampled to death by a wild elephant in this district on Friday, police said.</p>.<p>According to police, the victim, Thangaraj, a resident of Eppathampalayam forest village had stepped out to attend nature's call, when a male <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/elephant-trouble">elephant attacked</a> and killed him on the spot.</p>.Dubare elephant attack exposes fatal safety risks.<p>On hearing his cries, family members and neighbours rushed to the spot and informed the forest and police officials. They arrived soon after and confirmed his death.</p>.<p>A case was registered and investigation is on. </p>