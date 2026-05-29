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Farmer trampled to death by wild elephant in Tamil Nadu's Erode

On hearing his cries, family members and neighbours rushed to the spot and informed the forest and police officials.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 06:52 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 06:52 IST
India NewsTamil NaduErodeelephant trouble

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