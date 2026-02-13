‘Fear of the whistle’: Vijay says growing women support pushed DMK to announce Rs 2,000 aide

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Tamilaga%20Vettri%20Kazhagam">Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam</a> (TVK) founder Vijay on Friday accused Chief Minister M.K. Stalin of advancing the disbursal of assistance under the Kalaignar Women’s Rights Scheme and announcing a new Rs 2,000 “summer special package” in response to what he described as growing support for his party, particularly among women.</p><p>In a post on X, the actor-politician questioned why the monthly grant, usually credited on the 15th, had been announced and deposited two days early. He also asked why the government had suddenly unveiled a summer package this year. “How was it suddenly announced that the new summer special package is Rs 2,000? Is summer coming only this year or what?” he wrote.</p><p>Vijay alleged that the timing was linked to the “wave of applause” his party had been receiving from women, symbolised by TVK’s whistle emblem. He claimed that this surge in support had unsettled the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). “The real reason for all this is… the whistle sounds echoing from house to house,” he said, adding that the reaction of women had instilled “fear” in the ruling party.</p><p>Positioning TVK as the DMK’s principal challenger, Vijay described his organisation as the “people’s power” capable of compelling the government to act. He urged women to “happily accept” the amount credited this month, asserting that it was secured because of TVK’s political entry. He further pledged that if his party came to power, it would work with “genuine care” rather than for political gain.</p>.<p>His remarks followed Mr. Stalin’s announcement earlier in the day that ₹3,000 had been credited in advance for February, March, and April under the women’s rights scheme, along with an additional Rs 2,000 as a summer special package — a total of Rs 5,000 for 1.31 crore beneficiaries. The Chief Minister said “some” had attempted to block the grant citing the upcoming elections, prompting the government to act early. He also promised to double the scheme’s monthly assistance to Rs 2,000 if returned to office under “Dravidian Model 2.0”.</p><p>Meanwhile, TVK held an election meeting at Seelanayakkanpatti in Salem on Friday, attended by 4,998 people and conducted under tight security, with Vijay addressing supporters.</p>