Feasibility study for Hosur-B’luru Metro link: CMRL evaluating bids for South India's first inter-state metro

Chennai: As many as 11 firms, including L&T Infrastructure Engineering and Tata Consulting Engineers, have submitted bids before the Chennai Metro Rail Corporation (CMRL) for preparing the feasibility study for South India’s first inter-state metro connecting the industrial hub of Hosur with Bommasandra in Bengaluru.

CMRL had on August 1 floated a tender inviting consultants for preparing the feasibility report of the 20.5 km long corridor connecting Hosur with Bommasandra to examine and recommend alignment, nature of the mass rapid transit system, ridership, and construction costs.

Sources said L&T Infrastructure Engineering, Tata Consulting Engineers, Infrastructure Development Corporation (Karnataka), RITES, and Srei Infrastructure Finance are among the 11 companies that have submitted bids.

“We received 11 applications in total and our team is currently evaluating the technical bids. Once the evaluation of the financial bids are done, we will award the tender,” M A Siddique, Principal Secretary/Managing Director, CMRL, told DH.

The consultant will begin its work within two months of award of the tender, Siddique said, adding that the feasibility study will take another six months to be completed.