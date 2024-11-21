Fire guts saw mill in Salem, Tamil Nadu

<p>Salem: A fire that broke out in a saw mill in Kitchipalayam near Sanniyasigundu in the district completely destroyed the mill and the timber depot, fire and rescue service department said on Thursday.</p>.<p>The blaze, purportedly triggered due to an electrical short circuit on Wednesday night, gutted down the logs stored in the depot, a fire department official said.</p>.EV showroom owner, manager arrested after fire claims employee’s life.<p>There was, however, no loss of human lives.</p>.<p>Police claim that the losses were estimated to be around Rs 50 lakh. </p>