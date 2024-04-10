Five killed as car rams into two-wheeler in Tamil Nadu's Madurai

Madurai (Tamil Nadu): Five persons, including four of a family, died here on Wednesday when the car in which they were travelling suddenly went berserk, hit a two-wheeler and got tossed and landed several feet away on the adjoining lane, police said.

The driver of the car, bound to Thalavaipuram, made a vain bid to avert colliding with a two-wheeler rider, a fruit seller, who crossed his path at Sivarakottai on the Virudhunagar-Tirumangalam four lane highway.