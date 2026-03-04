Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Five Vijay fans who trailed behind his convoy injured in vehicle collision in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur

Two other persons sustained injuries while they were returning after attending the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam meeting.
Last Updated : 04 March 2026, 13:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 March 2026, 13:36 IST
India NewsTamil NaduThanjavurVijay

Follow us on :

Follow Us