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‘Fix power cuts, not PR’: Senthilbalaji’s sharp jab at TVK government

TVK has delivered "disappointment," after promising change, he alleged.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 08:26 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 08:26 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndia Politicssenthil balajiTVK

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