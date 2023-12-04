Floating cars, submerged localities: Chennai battles floods in the wake of cyclone Michuang

Chennai: Cars floating in a sea of water in the parking area of high rise apartments and in low-lying areas, people walking in waist-deep water on main roads, and the worst affected being rescued and taken to safety in boats – the sufferings of Chennaiites on Monday owing to heavy rains that Cyclone Michaung lashed the city are one of the worst in recent times.

From the gleaming IT Corridor to suburban areas like Pallikaranai, Tambaram, and Medavakkam to localities like west Mambalam, Mylapore, Kodambakkam, Nungambakkam, Anna Nagar, Perambur, Valasaravakkam, and Adyar in the city – the heavy rains left a trail of destruction everywhere confining lakhs of people indoors for the whole of Monday.

The story was same wherever one went --- knee-deep to waist-deep water with the city receiving over 40 cm of rainfall in just about 48 hours. Most of the interior roads were full of water making it tough for people to even reach neighborhood shops to purchase groceries and essentials.

People living in core city areas like Mambalam, Mylapore, and Kodambakkam complained that their cars were floating in the flood water outside their homes or inside their apartment complexes, raising questions about the preparedness of the civic agencies and the state government which spent Rs 4,000 crore on storm water drains.