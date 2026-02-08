<p>Chennai: At least three incoming flights, including an international service, where diverted to nearby airports here on Sunday due to fog-triggered low visibility, officials said.</p>.<p>Moderate to dense fog was reported at the city airport early on Sunday, they said, adding, a few departing flights suffered minor delays as well.</p>.IndiGo to adjust long-haul flight schedule; to suspend Copenhagen services from Feb 17.<p>"Moderate to dense fog was reported over <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chennai">Chennai </a>Meenambakkam Airport during the early morning hours today. Visibility was around 1500 metres at 05:30 IST, which reduced to 350 metres by 06:30 IST and further dropped to 150 metres around 07:30 IST due to fog." "The fog formation was attributed to a combination of high humidity, light to calm winds, and lower night-time temperatures," an official said.</p>.<p>The visibility was expected to improve between 8:30-9 am, he added.</p>.<p>Two incoming flights-- from Kualalumpur and Hyderabad, were diverted to Tiruchirappalli, while a city-bound private service returned to Bengaluru. </p>