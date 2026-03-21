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Food prices set to increase as hotels shift to firewood; biryani takes the hit during Eid

With Ramzan festival being celebrated on Saturday, hotels said prices of biryani has been increased as it is prepared using firewood.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 09:29 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 09:29 IST
India NewsTamil NaduEidLPG cylinderbiryani

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