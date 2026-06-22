For first time in its history, Full Tamil Nadu Assembly proceedings telecast live on Monday

<p>Chennai: For the first time, the proceedings of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly</a> were telecast live in their entirety on Monday, marking a new chapter in the history of the century-old Assembly, which originally came into being during the British rule. </p>.<p>It was the previous DMK government (2021-2026) that took the first step towards broadcasting House events but the coverage remained selective – Chief Minister’s speeches, interventions from ministers, and specific debates.</p>.<p>The then government also faced allegations that the live telecast was interrupted when opposition members spoke and whenever a verbal duel broke out between the treasury and opposition benches.</p>.<p>The first live telecast began in 2022, seven months after the DMK came to power in May 2021 following its promise in the run up to the elections that the assembly proceedings will be telecast live.</p>.<p>“Selective live telecast” of Assembly events has been a major election issue with the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) promising live telecast without any interruptions. </p>.<p>As promised, the TVK government led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay live-streamed the swearing-in of newly-elected MLAs, the election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker, and the trust vote in the second week of May without any disruption.</p>.<p>When the current session began on June 18, the Governor’s customary address to the House was telecast live as usual but the following day, the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the Governor’s address was not telecast live, leading to several questions over the promise made to the people. </p>.Governor delivers address to House, CM Vijay-led TVK regime sticks to policy of Dravidian parties on key issues.<p>While Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin wrote to Speaker J C D Prabhakar seeking live telecast, Information and School Education Minister A Rajmohan had promised to resume live telecast from Monday. </p>.<p>“For the first time in 75 years, the entire proceedings of the Tamil Nadu Assembly is being telecast live. We are for transparency,” Public Works Minister Aadhav Arjuna told the Assembly.</p>.<p>While the debates were telecast live, there were complaints that cameras didn’t zoom into AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami when he was involved in an argument with the Speaker. </p>.<p>Until 2022, assembly proceedings, barring the Governor's address and the annual Budget speech, remained strictly off-limits to the public. News channels were entirely dependent on selective, government-edited video packages handed out at the end of the day. </p>.<p>Concerned citizens also went to the court in 2012 and 2015 seeking live telecast but the then AIADMK government resisted it. </p>