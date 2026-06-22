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Homeindiatamil nadu

For first time in its history, Full Tamil Nadu Assembly proceedings telecast live on Monday

“Selective live telecast” of Assembly events has been a major election issue with the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) promising live telecast without any interruptions.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 14:18 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 14:18 IST
India NewsDMKTamil Nadu AssemblytelecastTVK

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