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For Vijay, a test of stardom and ground presence

The contests are unfolding along similar lines, but with different local factors.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 01:44 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 01:44 IST
Indian PoliticsThalapathy Vijay

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