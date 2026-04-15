For Vijay, a test of stardom and ground presence

<p>CHENNAI/TIRUCHIRAPPALLI: In Perambur and Tiruchirappalli (East), the choice before voters this election is stark: a high-profile debut by actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay as the chief-ministerial face of a fledgling party, or familiar local candidates with established ground presence. </p>.<p>The contests in two urban constituencies have turned into a test of whether star power can outweigh accessibility and organisational depth. The contests are unfolding along similar lines, but with different local factors. </p>.<p>Perambur is largely expected to be a contest between Vijay and the DMK’s R D Shekar, with the PMK’s Thilagabama M trailing, while the battle is triangular in Tiruchirappalli (East) — between Vijay, the DMK’s Inigo S Irudayaraj, and the AIADMK’s G Rajasekaran. </p>.<p>The strategy, party insiders said, was less about winning two seats and more about creating a wider psychological ripple across urban Tamil Nadu.</p>.<p>The demography of both constituencies is interesting: Both have a sizeable minority presence. That is especially true for Tiruchirappalli (East), and that was one of the reasons Vijay chose it; he is Christian. </p>.<p>For many voters here, local issues matter more than broader narratives of development. “I will vote for Vijay. I believe we should give a chance to a newcomer,” 57-year-old Devaraj told <em>DH</em>, adding that he had been an AIADMK voter. </p>.<p>Support for Vijay seems to be stronger in localities dominated by the lower-middle class and the poor: They believe their constituency attaining “star-status” might solve long-pending problems. </p>.<p>Problems are also aplenty in Perambur: improper solid waste management, huge traffic snarls, crumbling government tenements, and above all, the sale of ganja. </p>.<p>These issues trump the DMK government’s welfare projects and infrastructure push for North Chennai in the last five years. </p>.<p>But the contest is far from one-sided. “It will be a tough fight. The DMK has a strong presence here, and is reaching out to every household. Moreover, the DMK candidate is a local and can be approached anytime,” Senthil, a resident, told <em>DH</em>.</p>.<p>But the biggest challenge to Vijay might come from the DMK’s well-oiled election infrastructure. For the DMK, the challenge is countering Vijay’s stardom. </p>.<p>If Perambur is a test of discontent, Tiruchirappalli (East) — a constituency with a mix of Christian Vellalars, Hindu Vellalars, Muslims, and other communities — is a test of balance. </p>.<p>While youngsters and women cutting across religious lines are willing to give Vijay a chance, DMK MLA Irudayaraj, a local, is putting up a tough fight by flaunting his “good work” in the last five years and his accessibility. </p>.<p>The caste dynamics are also interesting. Both Vijay and Irudayaraj are Christian Vellalars, while AIADMK nominee G Rajasekaran is a Hindu Vellalar. He believes a split in the Christian Vellalar votes might help him.</p>.<p>However, Vijay’s star power has already made a large section of Muslims and Christians excited and inclined to vote for him. “I don’t think Vijay will lose from Tiruchirappalli (East). People may not say it aloud, but I believe they will vote for him,” software professional Aravind told <em>DH</em>.</p>.<p>Whether that gamble pays off will depend on how many voters choose aspiration over access, and how many decide that proximity still matters more than promise.</p>