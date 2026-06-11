Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Former AIADMK Minister P Benjamin, his supporters join DMK

Benjamin's exit marks the continuation of the exodus of prominent AIADMK leaders.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 05:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 June 2026, 05:49 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsDMKAIADMK

Follow us on :

Follow Us