Former AIADMK Minister P Benjamin, his supporters join DMK

<p>Former AIADMK Minister P Benjamin joined the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dmk">DMK </a>on Wednesday, along with AIADMK office-bearers. In the presence of DMK President M K Stalin, Benjamin, Tiruvallur Central Party District Women's Wing secretary Yamini Ilayaraja, Tiruvallur district student's wing secretary Dinesh and scores of other office-bearers joined the party.</p><p>Senior DMK leaders, including T R Baalu, A Raja and R S Barathi were also present.</p><p>Benjamin, former deputy mayor of Chennai Corporation as well, had been part of the Cabinet helmed by the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and Edappadi K Palaniswami, the present party chief who recently had to tackle rebellion from a section of MLAs, who voted in favour of the TVK regime.</p>.'No intent to topple TVK govt': DMK leader clarifies Stalin's remark on Vijay's rule.<p>Benjamin's exit marks the continuation of the exodus of prominent AIADMK leaders. </p><p>AIADMK Ministers M C Sampath, N R Sivapathi, Kadambur C Raju and Udumalai K Radhakrishnan had joined the ruling TVK in the presence of senior Minister N Anand. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>