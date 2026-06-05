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Former DMK Minister K N Nehru booked for alleged involvement in cash-for-jobs scam

This marks the first action by the TVK government against the previous DMK dispensation.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 14:29 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 14:29 IST
India NewsTamil NaduEnforcement DirectorateEDDMKIndia PoliticsTVK

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