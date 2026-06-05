Former DMK Minister K N Nehru booked for alleged involvement in cash-for-jobs scam

<p>Chennai: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=tamil%20nadu">Tamil Nadu</a>’s Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Friday registered an FIR against former Municipal Administration Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=K%20N%20Nehru">K N Nehru</a> based on inputs alleging a cash-for-jobs scam by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), marking the first action by the TVK government against the previous <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=dmk">DMK </a>dispensation. </p><p>The agency divulged this information before the first Division Bench of Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan during a hearing on Friday. Advocate General Vijay Narayan stated that the DVAC’s action came after obtaining a legal opinion. Though the Madras High Court directed the DVAC to file a case based on inputs from the ED, the agency under the DMK government did not act. </p><p>This is a major setback for the DMK, which is smarting from the defeat at the hands of the TVK. The FIR also comes a week after AGDP A Arun, who was accused by the TVK of being too close to the DMK government, was appointed as the head of DVAC.</p><p>The development allows the ED to investigate the case. </p><p>In the dossier, the ED alleged a cash-for-jobs scam involving at least 150 of the 2,538 posts in the Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) department, with bribes between Rs 25 lakh and Rs 35 lakh per post. However, MAWS Minister K N Nehru outright rejected the allegations levelled by the ED, stating that every procedure laid out in the law, including a written examination, was followed before selecting 2,538 people for various posts in the department. </p><p>The agency said the details of the “scam” tumbled out from documents recovered from premises connected to Nehru during raids in April 2025 that pointed to a “deep-rooted” and “systemic corruption network” within the department. </p>.Ex-YSRCP MLA Bolla Brahma Naidu held in Tamil Nadu over alleged land scam.<p>The ED had alleged that the cash-for-jobs scam pertain to appointment of 2,538 assistant engineers, town planning officers, junior engineers, and sanitary inspectors, for whom appointment orders were issued by Chief Minister M K Stalin. </p><p>The ED also alleged that bribes between Rs 25 lakh and Rs 35 lakh were collected for each post by “certain public servants, and politicians” for favouring at least 150 candidates. The bribes were collected with the active knowledge of the politicians/officers involved in the process, the agency said, adding that these people manipulated the exam.</p><p>Nehru, placed fourth in the pecking order of the cabinet led by Stalin, is a strongman of the DMK from Tiruchirapalli and a senior leader of the party since the times of late patriarch M Karunanidhi. He joins the list of DMK leaders to be investigated by or on the radar of the ED after V Senthil Balaji, K Ponmudy, and S Jagathrakshakan. </p><p>Premises connected to Nehru, his son and Perambalur Arun Nehru, and businessman-brother K N Ravichandran were raided in April 2025. The raids were conducted after the ED took cognizance of an alleged bank fraud amounting to Rs 30 crore involving Chennai-based TRUEDOM EPC India Private Limited, where Ravichandran serves as a director. </p><p>The ED had then said that financial transactions between TRUEDOM EPC India Private Limited and True Value Homes (TVH) -- a company owned by the same family, in which Arun served as a director before contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections -- are currently under investigation.</p>