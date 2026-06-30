Former ISRO scientist Mayilsamy Annadurai to lead panel to overhaul Tamil Nadu school curriculum

<p>Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has formed a new expert panel led by former <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/isro-to-ai-a-playbook-for-sovereign-capability-3979995">ISRO</a> scientist Mayilsamy Annadurai to overhaul the state board school education syllabus.</p>.<p>The initiative aims to improve the quality of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/education">education </a>for school students in the state to international standards and modernise the syllabus to align with contemporary global advancements, a recent government order said.</p>.<p>Accordingly, the committee has been tasked with redesigning the existing curriculum to ensure students are well-equipped to meet evolving modern challenges and technological changes.</p>.Centre signs agreement with ISRO, rolls out new water research initiatives.<p>The tenure of the 17-member committee headed by Annadurai, comprising educationists and academicians, will be three years from the date of issue of the government order.</p>.<p>The government has also given permission to the State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT) to constitute such other sub-committees for syllabus development, textbook enhancement and other academic activities necessary for the purpose. </p>