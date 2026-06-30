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Homeindiatamil nadu

Former ISRO scientist Mayilsamy Annadurai to lead panel to overhaul Tamil Nadu school curriculum

The committee has been tasked with redesigning the existing curriculum to ensure students are well-equipped to meet evolving modern challenges and technological changes.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 07:20 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 07:20 IST
India NewsEducationTamil NaduISRO

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