Former VHP leader held in Tamil Nadu over remarks against Ambedkar

"Some lunatics say Ambedkar gave us the Constitution. They seem to have pawned their intelligence. All the parties have pawned their intelligence…people will stop voting for them if they say Ambedkar is not from their caste," he had said at the event.

The motivational speaker, who is also a noted author, went on to ask if Ambedkar belonged to Thirumavalavan's caste. "Is he from Thirumavalavan's caste? Tell me...Thirumavalavan is a Pariyar. Ambedkar is a Chakkiliyar. How can Ambedkar belong to your caste," he sought to know from the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi chief.