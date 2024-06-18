Four Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy; boat seized

Chennai: Four Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu’s Pudukkottai district were on Tuesday arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly fishing in its water after crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) in Palk Strait.

The fishermen had set out for fishing in a mechanised boat from the Kottaipattinam fishing harbour on June 17 after the end of the mandatory 61-day fishing ban in the east coast of Tamil Nadu. The fishermen are alleged to have crossed into Sri Lankan waters and were apprehended by the island nation’s Navy in Neduntheevu.