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Four tourists held after car chase, firearm seized in Tamil Nadu's Kodaikanal

The incident occurred when the Election Commission flying squad personnel were conducting routine vehicle checks at the hill station's entrance.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 09:42 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 09:42 IST
India NewsTamil NaduCrimeGun

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