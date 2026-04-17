<p>Kodaikanal (Tamil Nadu): An EC flying squad on Friday seized a firearm and detained four youths following a car chase near the Silver Cascade entry point here, officials said.</p><p>The incident occurred when the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/election-commission">Election Commission</a> flying squad personnel were conducting routine vehicle checks at the hill station's entrance. A vehicle carrying tourists from the Mavalur area in Tenkasi district was stopped for inspection.</p><p>During the check, officials spotted a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gun">gun</a> inside the vehicle. The four men inside evaded the search and sped away in their vehicle without cooperating with the authorities.</p>.Bengaluru: Man held for posing as IAS officer, cheating chemist of Rs 41 lakh.<p>The flying squad immediately alerted the Kodaikanal police and pursued the fleeing vehicle. The officials successfully intercepted the car, confiscated the weapon, and handed the firearm over to the local police.</p><p>The Kodaikanal police have seized the vehicle and are currently conducting an intense interrogation of the four youths to ascertain the motive behind carrying the weapon. The recovery of a firearm from tourists has caused a flutter in the popular hill station. </p>