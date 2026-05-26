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Homeindiatamil nadu

Fourth AIADMK rebel MLA resigns to join TVK even as six return to Palaniswami's side

The developments came even as new allies of the TVK red-flagged AIADMK MLAs resigning from the party and their membership and joining the ruling party.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 15:41 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 15:41 IST
India NewsTamil NaduEdappadi K PalaniswamiAIADMKTVK

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