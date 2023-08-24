Free Breakfast Scheme to be extended to all primary schools in Tamil Nadu

Eleven months after it was launched on a pilot basis in 1,545 schools resulting in improvement in attendance of students in 90 per cent of them, the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme will on Friday be extended to all primary school children studying in government schools in Tamil Nadu at an outlay of Rs 404 crore.

Chief Minister M K Stalin will launch the scheme at a government middle school in Thirukkuvalai, the birth place of his father and late chief minister M Karunanidhi, in Nagapattinam district in the Cauvery Delta region at around 8.15 am. The ambitious scheme, which has won laurels from many sections of the society, was first rolled out in 1,545 schools benefitting 1.14 lakh children on September 15, 2022.