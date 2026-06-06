Fresh wave of defections hits AIADMK as four ex-ministers join TVK

<p>Chennai: Four former AIADMK ministers and five ex-MLAs from different regions of Tamil Nadu joined the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tvk">Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam</a> (TVK) on Saturday, continuing the migration to the ruling party. Welcoming the leaders, Public Works Minister Aadhav Arjuna said there was little difference between the TVK and AIADMK and invited more functionaries from the latter to join the former. </p><p>This development is yet another setback to the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aiadmk"> AIADMK</a> which is already smarting under its worst-ever defeat after being pushed to the third slot in the April 23 assembly elections. Four of its MLAs resigned from their posts and joined the TVK last month, bringing down AIADMK’s tally in the Assembly to 43. </p><p><br>Former DMK MLA from T Nagar, J Karunanithi, also joined the TVK. </p>.AIADMK leaders joining TVK due to 'political conspiracy' between Dravidian parties: Aadhav Arjuna.<p>M C Sampath from Cuddalore, Kadambur Raju (Kovilpatti), Udumalai K Radhakrishnan (both Tiruppur), and N R Sivapathi (Tiruchirapalli) joined the TVK with their supporters in the presence of Arjuna and Water Resources Minister N Anand. Nine former MLAs from across the state also joined the party.</p><p> “There is no difference between the AIADMK and TVK. We respect madam J Jayalalithaa and we will continue her work. Our leader has already said that he likes Kalaignar M Karunanidhi. We will welcome supporters of Kalaignar too,” Arjuna said. </p><p>Arjuna has emerged as one of the key leaders of the TVK and his role in getting four MLAs from the AIADMK was significant. TVK said over 300 people who held several positions in the AIADMK and other parties joined the outfit on Saturday. </p><p>Sampath, Radhakrishnan, and Raju lost the recently concluded assembly elections and their induction into the TVK is expected to strengthen the ruling party in their respective zones. Sources told <em>DH</em> that Sampath is a respected leader in the Vanniyar-dominated Cuddalore district while Raju and Radhakrishnan have held several positions in the party in southern and western regions. </p><p> “We don’t induct everyone who comes knocking on our door. We are very clear that we want to induct people who will help us expand our reach,” a senior TVK leader said. </p><p>After joining the TVK, Sampath said they feel Vijay will continue the “good work” of the AIADMK government led by Jayalalithaa, while Radhakrishnan said they were relieved to join the ruling party.</p>