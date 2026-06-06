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Homeindiatamil nadu

Fresh wave of defections hits AIADMK as four ex-ministers join TVK

This development is yet another setback to the AIADMK which is already smarting under its worst-ever defeat after being pushed to the third slot in the April 23 assembly elections.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 13:36 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 13:36 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian politcsAIADMKTVK

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