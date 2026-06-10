From ‘Bigil’ to reality: CM Vijay launches Singappen special force for women’s safety in Tamil Nadu

<p>Chennai: Singappen Special Force, a dedicated <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/women-safety">women safety</a> and preventive intervention mechanism aimed at ensuring visible police presence, hotspot surveillance, safety audit, community engagement and rapid response to incidents affecting women, has come into force in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a>. </p>.<p>A key promise of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tvk">TVK</a> government led by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/joseph-vijay">Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay</a> in the run-up to the assembly elections in which women safety was a major issue, the special task force derives its name from ‘Singappenney’, a popular song from Vijay’s 2019 superhit flick <em>Bigil.</em></p>.<p>Vijay blamed the previous <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dmk">DMK</a> dispensation for rising crimes, including sexual assault, against women and centered his campaign around the issue, garnering a significant percent of women votes. </p>.<p>TVK’s manifesto promised the Singappen Special Force, and its creation was one of the three files signed by Vijay immediately after he was sworn-in as the Chief Minister on May 10. </p>.<p>Originally scheduled to be launched on May 29 but was postponed, Vijay came under attack from opposition for the “rise in crimes against women” after he assumed office. The Singappen Special Force, launched by Vijay on June 9, will have a combined strength of 2,538 police personnel, including 270 field units with 2,160 personnel. </p>.<p>The government has allotted Rs 354 crore for establishing and operationalizing the Singappen Special Force, a GO issued on June 9 said. </p>.21 AIADMK MLAs who voted in favour of TVK won’t be disqualified: Tamil Nadu Speaker.<p>Functioning under Inspector General of Police (IG) K Bhavaneeswari, the </p>.<p>Special Force will serve as a dedicated women safety and preventive intervention mechanism with emphasis on prevention, deterrence, rapid response, community engagement and technology-enabled monitoring.</p>.<p>The Special Force will undertake regular patrolling of vulnerable areas and identified hotspots, surveillance and preventive interventions, safety audits, outreach programmes in schools, colleges, workplaces, and public places, awareness campaigns, and counselling and assistance to women in distress.</p>.<p>Body Worn Cameras with live-streaming facility will be utilized to enhance transparency, accountability and real- time supervision of field operations, while drones will be utilized for surveillance of vulnerable areas and identified hotspots and for strengthening situational awareness and preventive policing measures.</p>.<p>“The personnel sanctioned for the Singappen Special Force shall be deployed exclusively for SSF duties and shall not ordinarily be diverted for law and order, bandobust or other miscellaneous duties,” the GO said. </p>