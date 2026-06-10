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Homeindiatamil nadu

From ‘Bigil’ to reality: CM Vijay launches Singappen special force for women’s safety in Tamil Nadu

The government has allotted Rs 354 crore for establishing and operationalizing the Singappen Special Force, a GO issued on June 9 said.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 14:31 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 14:31 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndia Politicswomen safetyVijayTVK

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