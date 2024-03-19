From opposing dynastic politics to anointing his own son: Life comes full circle for MDMK leader Vaiko

Durai Vaiyapuri, as he was known as before his sudden entry into politics, is a 52-year-old businessman, who will now test his electoral fortunes from Tiruchirapalli, a seat that the MDMK last won in 2004 in an alliance with the DMK.

The man who once derided dynastic politics has sadly brought his reluctant son to steer the sinking ship of MDMK. Vaiko is no exception as it has become a fashion for politicians to get Lok Sabha seats for their children even as they rule the roost in the state’s political arena. Even AIADMK, which denounces dynastic politics, is no exception to this trend.

“Vaiko has travelled a full circle of his consciousness. He has come back to accepting what he opposed for decades together. He has succumbed to the dynamics of entrenched politics. I believe he could have stayed as an unique personality in politics, but the circumstances and time didn’t allow him,” Prof Ramu Manivannan, who taught history at the University of Madras, told DH.

“Vaiko hasn’t found an answer to the very cause he fought for. He has come back to the same place that he resisted in his life,” he added.

And Vaiko can only blame himself for the situation he and his party find themselves in Tamil Nadu -- the MDMK lost its sheen within two years of its launch in 1994 and drew a blank in the first elections the party faced in 1996. From 1998, the MDMK has faced elections only in an alliance with one of the Dravidian majors, in 2014, Vaiko joined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) but quit within a year.

Following the failure of his experiments – MDMK had a short courtship with Left parties, prominent Dalit outfit VCK and late Vijayakanth’s DMDK – Vaiko finally ended up where he began his career, DMK, and endorsed Stalin for Chief Ministership. For this, Vaiko got a 'return gift' from Stalin with much love – a Rajya Sabha seat in 2019.

Known for his fiery speech and love for Tamil literature, Vaiko drew the attention of the ruling dispensations through his speeches in the Upper House and became a sensation among DMK cadres which irked Karunanidhi who was grooming Stalin to be his political heir.

And the rest is history. If his son wins the Lok Sabha seat, the father will continue to represent the MDMK in the House of Elders, and the son in the Lower House. As they say, it is all in the family.