From silver screen to Fort St George: ‘Vijay Magic’ grips Secretariat

<p>Chennai: In the bustling corridors of Fort St. George, the seat of power for the Tamil Nadu government, a starstruck frenzy has taken hold.</p><p>Visitors to the Secretariat and staff members alike are queuing up for selfies with photographs of Chief Minister<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vijay"> C Joseph Vijay</a>’s swearing-in ceremony, which are displayed along the main hallway. </p><p>Photographs of the Chief Minister participating in government events are displayed along the main hallway by the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) and they are changed periodically. </p><p>As Vijay's celebrity appeal blends with formal governance, the Secretariat is buzzing with an energy rarely witnessed in its hallowed halls. </p><p>Since Monday, the hallway is crowded through the day with staff coming in groups to take a picture along with the photographs of CM Vijay. “We saw many people trying to touch the pictures from the glass enclosures and commenting about the CM’s stylish looks. I think this trend will continue for a few weeks,” an officer told <em>DH</em>.</p>.India Politics LIVE Updates | Tamil Nadu CM Vijay visits AIADMK's Shanmugam as 30 rebels MLAs to back TVK.<p>Men and women were seen taking group photos and selfies with the Chief Minister's portraits, often bringing friends and colleagues along to capture the moment. “This is a historic moment. We obviously cannot go and meet him. This is the best way to click a picture with the new CM,” one staff told <em>DH</em>.</p><p>Not just Secretariat staff, but <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tvk">TVK</a> functionaries and relatives and aides of newly elected legislators were also seen taking selfies.</p><p>The excitement has spilled over into the Assembly hall as well. Officers are being swamped with requests for gallery passes, particularly from women staffers eager to catch a glimpse of their superstar Chief Minister in action. </p><p>Vijay’s presence throughout the sittings on Monday and Tuesday prompted crowds to flock to the relevant offices in search of entry.</p><p>“You should have come a little earlier. Today’s sitting is over, and visitors will not be allowed inside the House tomorrow during the floor test. Better luck next time,” a senior officer was heard telling a group of women staff seeking passes.</p><p>On Monday, the Assembly Secretariat received request for about 1,000 passes with relatives of legislators expressing their interest to watch the proceedings. “The demand was huge and we could not accommodate every request,” an official said.</p><p>Managing crowd at places where the Chief Minister goes is becoming a major problem for the police as a large number of people gather to have a glimpse at him.</p>