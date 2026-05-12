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From silver screen to Fort St George: ‘Vijay Magic’ grips Secretariat

As Vijay's celebrity appeal blends with formal governance, the Secretariat is buzzing with an energy rarely witnessed in its hallowed halls.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 13:22 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 13:22 IST
India NewsTamil NaduVijayTVK

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